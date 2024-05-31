Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $6,827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 36,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,631. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

