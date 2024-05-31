CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.03. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

