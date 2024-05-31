Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez Buys 750 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,960.00.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

EFN stock opened at C$23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.32. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.22. The firm has a market cap of C$9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. Research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

