Cars.com’s (CARS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CARS stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Cars.com has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cars.com by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,654 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
