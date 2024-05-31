Cars.com’s (CARS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Cars.com has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $524,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,533,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,667 shares of company stock worth $1,093,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cars.com by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,654 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.