Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Invests $346,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.48. The stock had a trading volume of 335,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.