Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $229.29. 2,840,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $191.11 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

