Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New $586,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,667,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,084 shares of company stock worth $15,550,476. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $403.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,883. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $412.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.30 and a 200-day moving average of $365.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

