Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,419,630.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 693,476 shares of company stock valued at $86,608,694. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $5.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,668. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 367.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

