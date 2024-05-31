Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 12,794 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 1,671,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,742,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

