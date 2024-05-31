Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,327. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

