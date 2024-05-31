Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 83,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,508,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE APD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

