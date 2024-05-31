Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

CAT traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.29. 2,745,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.91 and its 200 day moving average is $317.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

