Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Diageo by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Diageo by 2,332.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 231,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after buying an additional 222,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 263,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 167,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,774,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.29. The company had a trading volume of 738,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,671. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

