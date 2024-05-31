Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $152.97. 9,689,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,948,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $793.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

