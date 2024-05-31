Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,640,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 364,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after buying an additional 343,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $148.11. 75,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.42. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

