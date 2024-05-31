Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Cheryl H. Johnson Sells 1,508 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,283. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT
Institutional Trading of Caterpillar
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.