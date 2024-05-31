Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Cheryl H. Johnson Sells 1,508 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,283. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.