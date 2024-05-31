Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,312. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.
