Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,312. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

About Cellnex Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.