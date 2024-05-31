Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Chairman William E. Brown Sells 700,000 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance
Shares of CENT stock remained flat at $43.45 during midday trading on Friday. 61,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,532. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
