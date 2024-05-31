CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Down to $34.29

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.29, but opened at $32.76. CG Oncology shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 22,934 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.91.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.