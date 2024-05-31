Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 1,619,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPNF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

