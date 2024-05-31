Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $208.09. 134,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,821. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

