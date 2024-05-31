Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.39

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 433920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery purchased 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$35,236.06. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.