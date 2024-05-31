Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 1.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $157.03 and last traded at $157.28. 1,169,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,059,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $291.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

