China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Stock Price Down 34.1%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) shares were down 34.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 6,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

China Health Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $64.88 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of -19.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Get China Health Industries alerts:

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. China Health Industries had a negative net margin of 89.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.