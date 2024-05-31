China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of CAOVY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.
About China Overseas Land & Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Overseas Land & Investment
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.