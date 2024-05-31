ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 2.4 %

COFS opened at $25.90 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.68.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

