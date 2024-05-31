Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

