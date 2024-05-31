Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.