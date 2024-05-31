Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in May

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,315,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 934,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,155.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $12.85 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chubu Electric Power
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.