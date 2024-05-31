Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in May

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,315,500 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 934,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,155.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $12.85 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

