Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 193.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.09. 368,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,954. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $142.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

