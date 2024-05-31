Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 493.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CTXR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 900,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,034. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Citius Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

