Claret Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,565 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,205.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,497 shares of company stock worth $29,263,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.66. 761,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,086. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $132.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

