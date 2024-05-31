Claret Asset Management Corp Buys 1,065 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,191,326. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.