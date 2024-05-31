Claret Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Claret Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.0% of Claret Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $280.24. 78,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

