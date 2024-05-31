Claret Asset Management Corp Grows Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. 223,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

