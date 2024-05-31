Claret Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,173,000 after buying an additional 661,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,084,000 after buying an additional 294,626 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,217,000 after buying an additional 435,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BCE by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after buying an additional 1,893,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 241,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

