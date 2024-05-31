Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New $276,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.79 on Friday, hitting $312.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.