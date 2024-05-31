Claret Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 482 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.79. 193,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.