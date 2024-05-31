Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 760,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,618,292 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $3.00.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

