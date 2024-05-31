Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Update

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 526,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.59. 222,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,665. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $218.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day moving average is $184.86.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

