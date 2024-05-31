Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in May

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the April 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBGPF remained flat at $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
