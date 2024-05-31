CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Up 193.6% in May

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,717,400 shares, a growth of 193.6% from the April 30th total of 1,266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.2 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
CMCLF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 15,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,972. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.
CMOC Group Company Profile
