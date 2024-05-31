CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Up 193.6% in May

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,717,400 shares, a growth of 193.6% from the April 30th total of 1,266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.2 days.

CMOC Group Price Performance

CMCLF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 15,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,972. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

