CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Up 33.5% in May

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after buying an additional 65,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,658,000 after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,348. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

