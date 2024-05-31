Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,176,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 670,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 483,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

