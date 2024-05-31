Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCO

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.27. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.