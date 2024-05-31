Comparing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) and Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OGE Energy and Talen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 5 0 0 2.00 Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

OGE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Talen Energy has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.55%. Given OGE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Talen Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 14.63% 8.89% 3.11% Talen Energy N/A 1.93% 0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OGE Energy and Talen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares OGE Energy and Talen Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.67 billion 2.65 $416.80 million $1.97 17.95 Talen Energy $2.55 billion 2.67 $613.00 million N/A N/A

Talen Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OGE Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of OGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Talen Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

