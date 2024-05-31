Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.56 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $490.26 million and approximately $29.56 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $58.90 or 0.00087447 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012362 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.02 or 0.72088997 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,863 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,856.9849443 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.56276294 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $29,263,201.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

