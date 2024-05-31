Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Computer Modelling Group traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 1089405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Insiders have sold 202,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,168 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.20.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.