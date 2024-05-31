Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Computer Modelling Group traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 1089405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group
Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.20.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Read More
