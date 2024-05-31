Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 51,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 165,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Condor Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.