Contrasting Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Korea Electric Power and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -5.65% -13.27% -2.03% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -21.67% -16.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $67.58 billion N/A -$3.86 billion ($3.01) -2.36 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $310,000.00 61.05 -$1.71 million ($0.35) -9.74

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korea Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a total of 770 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,723 megawatts; transmission system consisted of 35,451 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 895 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 347,426 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 139,265 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 10,084,051 units of support with a total line length of 535,241 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also provides engineering and construction services for utility plant and others; utility plant maintenance, electric power information technology, resources development, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, and security services; and engages in nuclear fuel, fly ashes recycling, utility plants construction and operation, and wood pellet utilization businesses. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Gibraltar, Portugal, China, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

