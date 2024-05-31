Corcept Therapeutics’ (CORT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CORT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,372 shares of company stock worth $3,493,515 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,081,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,426,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 684,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,670,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

